Legislation Supports Continued Safe Operation Of Clubs And Ranges

Hon Nicole McKee

Associate Minister of Justice

Legislation passed today will support the continued safe operation of shooting clubs and shooting ranges, Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“This is an important step towards modernising our firearms laws and ensuring shooting clubs and ranges are fairly regulated in a manner that supports public safety.

“The Arms (Shooting Clubs, Shooting Ranges, and Other Matters) Amendment Act 2025 was developed as part of the Government’s four phased approach to firearms reform. It provides regulatory relief to the operators of shooting clubs and ranges; while making sure the necessary tools remain in place to ensure public safety,” Mrs McKee says.

The Act introduces several key changes to Part 6 of the Arms Act which include:

A new simpler enrolment system for non-pistol shooting clubs and ranges;

Decreased barriers to operating temporary non-pistol ranges;

Clarification on the timing of inspections; and

A range of minor changes to reduce compliance burdens.

“The changes made to the Act simplify the regulatory requirements on shooting clubs and ranges, while maintaining public safety requirements. This will provide relief to club and range operators, who have struggled to comply with the unnecessary extra regulatory burden.”

The Act was developed following consultation with members of the clubs and ranges community, firearms safety experts, and community stakeholders, as well as valuable input from the wider public through the Select Committee process.

Updates to the Arms Regulations 1992 to reflect the changes made in the Act are expected to come into effect once the Bill comes into force in three months' time.

“We have listened to the concerns of New Zealanders and worked to create a law that prioritises safety while ensuring responsible licenced firearms owners are treated fairly.

“This Act forms the second phase of the Government’s four phase approach to firearms reform, which will culminate in a complete rewrite of the Arms Act 1983,” Mrs McKee says.

