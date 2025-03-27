Attendance Rates Rising But Not Good Enough

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister David Seymour says this Government has prioritised student attendance and as a result we’ve seen every term in 2024 record higher attendance than in 2023.

In Term 4 of 2024 58.1 per cent of students attended school regularly, an increase of 5.1 percentage points from 53 per cent in Term 4 of 2023. Attendance rates across all equity index groups increased from 2023 to 2024.

“Every region has recorded an increase in attendance. I would like to give a special shoutout to North and West Auckland and South and South-West Auckland for recording the biggest improvements, of 6.6 per cent each,” says Mr Seymour.

“While there’s more work to be done, these numbers are another step in the right direction to achieving the Government’s goal of ensuring 80 per cent of students are present more than 90 per cent of the term by 2030.

“I’m encouraged to see attendance rates continuing to increase steadily for all students, including those facing the most socio-economic barriers.

“Attending school is the first step towards achieving positive educational outcomes. Positive educational outcomes lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability and greater participation within communities. These are opportunities that every student deserves.

“This trend must continue as schools begin investigating reasons for absence and supporting students back to school, as outlined in the Stepped Attendance Response (STAR).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Schools will be required to do this from Term 1, 2026, although schools who don’t already follow a similar approach are encouraged to start earlier, and the Ministry has support in place.

“We are focussed on improving educational outcomes for all Kiwi children. No matter someone’s socio-economic background, location, or ethnicity, getting your children to school is the best thing you can do to ensure they have a bright future.”

© Scoop Media

