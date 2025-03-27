Funding Limit Change Win For Mental Health Sector

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey says smaller Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) will now be able to benefit from the Government’s Mental Health Innovation Fund following a change to the match funding threshold.

“This fund was created in consultation with NGOs so it’s important that, if changes are made, they are made following feedback from the sector.

“So, I am pleased to be announcing today there is now a lower limit required to access match funding. We have gone from requiring at least $250,000 per application to $100,000. This means more NGOs will benefit, but the real winners are New Zealanders looking to access timely mental health support,” says Mr Doocey.

The announcement was made while Mr Doocey was speaking to the NGO sector at the Platform Trust Members Day.

“Round one of the Fund saw great organisations who are already making a real difference receive funding. These included MATES in Construction, The Mental Health Foundation, YouthLine, Wellington City Mission, Rotorua Youth One Stop Shop and the Sir John Kirwan Foundation. There will be further announcements from round one in due course.”

During the announcement, Minister Doocey also laid out his priorities for the year ahead that the Fund will help to contribute to.

“This Government is working hard to bring down mental health and addiction wait times. We are the first Government to introduce specific mental health targets and the initiatives funded to date are taking pressure off the public system and using a workforce that sits outside it.

“We have a responsibility as a government to look at every option we can to ensure New Zealanders have timely access to mental health support where and when they need it. They have a Government that will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of this goal.

“It is vital that we enable NGOs to deliver innovative projects and initiatives that increase faster access to better mental health support across New Zealand. This lower funding limit will help clear the way for more organisations to contribute to the Government’s vision,” Mr Doocey says.

Notes:

The fund will see $10 million spent across two years.

Successful proposals will need to demonstrate that they can address the following:

Increases access to mental health and addiction support

Protects public specialist mental health and addiction services by reducing demand

Develops capacity in the mental health and addiction workforce

Uses technology to drive productivity

Delivers scalable solutions for unmet need

Returns positive social return on investment (with evidence)

Achieves positive outcomes for target population groups that have evidence of poorer mental health outcomes than other groups

Will be co-funded on a dollar-for-dollar matched funding basis

