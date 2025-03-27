Pharmac Listens To Patient Voice

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister David Seymour welcomes Pharmac opening consultation on their proposal to fund two brands of oestradiol patches.

“Increasing availability of medicines has always been a priority of mine. For many New Zealanders, funding for pharmaceuticals is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely,” Mr Seymour says.

“For the first time, Pharmac has its own Minister. Last year I outlined in my letter of expectations that Pharmac should have appropriate processes for ensuring that people living with an illness, along with their carers and family, can participate in and provide input into decision-making processes around medicines – this is committed to in the Act-National Coalition Agreement.

“Pharmac received significant feedback at the end of last year about a decision to move to Estradiol TDP Mylan as the only funded brand of oestradiol patch. They heard very clearly that the TDP Mylan brand of patch did not work for everyone, and that people wanted options.

From today Pharmac will begin consulting on a proposal to fund two brands of oestradiol patches, Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan, from December 2025.

“Pharmac has been working and engaging with people who use oestradiol patches, menopause specialists, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, advocacy groups and petition founders to reflect their feedback in a new proposal to fund both Estradot and TDP Mylan patches,” Mr Seymour says.

“The redirection of Pharmac remains positive and continues towards a more adaptable and patient-centered approach to funding medicines.

“The decision to begin consultation to fund Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan from December 2025 follows the Pharmac Consumer Engagement Workshop Report, last year’s Medicines Summit, my letter of expectations, and the acceptance of Patient Voice Aotearoa’s White Paper as steps towards a system which works for the people it serves.

“The Government is doing its part. Last year this government allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, and a $604 million uplift to give Pharmac the financial support it needs to carry out its functions - negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires access to world-class medicines.”

