Bar Still Too High For Small Mental Health Providers

Small mental health providers will still be locked out of co-funding from the Mental Health Innovation Fund despite a lower threshold.

“Though the $100,000 threshold is better than the previous $250,000, it is still an expensive and high bar that will lock out some small providers and prevent them from helping people in need,” Labour mental health spokesperson Ingrid Leary said.

“Official documents show the initial co-fund amount was essentially plucked out of thin air in a rushed announcement.

"Add to that the cost of doing expensive external performance impact reports and it still locks out many small vital community mental health organisations especially in rural communities where the need is critical.

“We need to do more for people with mental health in this country and so far the Minister is failing to get resourcing to the right places.

“He seems to be ignoring that need in favour of specific projects like Gumboot Friday and the controversial co-funded Mental Health Innovation Fund and is really narrowing the criteria for other groups,” Ingrid Leary said.

