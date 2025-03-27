Te Pāti Māori Call For Mandatory Police Body Cameras

In recent weeks, disturbing instances of state-sanctioned violence against Māori have shed light on the systemic racism permeating our institutions. An 11-year-old autistic Māori child was forcibly medicated at the Henry Bennett Centre, a 15-year-old had his jaw broken by police in Napier, kaumātua Dean Wickliffe went on a hunger strike after being beaten by prison guards, and Sam Matue who was tasered and pepper-sprayed before becoming unresponsive and being pronounced dead at the scene.

This is what Crown violence looks like in 2025.

This violence could have been prevented with mandatory police body cameras.

"Māori are being subjected to abuse, and pushed into silence,” said Te Pāti Māori Spokesperson for Mental Health, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke.

“This is not justice; this is a systemic issue.

“We are concerned for the welfare of not just the individual victims, but for all the whānau who have been impacted by state violence. “The ongoing lack of accountability for abuse and the failure to implement practical solutions will cause further harm to whānau and communities.”

“Māori are overrepresented in every stage of the justice system, making up 38% of those proceeded against by police, 42% of those convicted, and 50% of those imprisoned,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader and Spokesperson for Justice, Rawiri Waititi.

“From tamariki, mokopuna, to kaumātua, our people are being subjected to unjust and violent treatment by the state.

“Outgoing Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has admitted that our justice system requires transformational change to prevent the further victimisation of Māori.

“Te Pāti Māori is insisting on body cameras for police officers to ensure the safety of all those who come into contact with law enforcement. We can no longer stand by and allow this violence to continue unchecked,” concluded Waititi.

