Employment Relations Authority Members Sought

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden is seeking new members to fill multiple vacancies at the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) as several existing members have not been reappointed.

The ERA is an independent body that helps resolve employment relationship problems and facilitates collective bargaining when issues arise.

“ERA members have an important role to play in supporting both worker and employer certainty and ensuring employers and employees do right by each other. It is important the ERA attracts committed and experienced people who can arrive at sound and reasonable decisions on employment law matters,” says Ms van Velden.

“There are five upcoming vacancies, and I am encouraging expressions of interest from candidates who understand the expectations, realities and demands of New Zealand’s various workplaces.

“Much of my policy work programme is aimed at restoring certainty for all parties, for example by removing eligibility for remedies if the employee is at fault. I want to ensure that decisions made by the ERA inspire certainty in workplaces as well, which requires that the right people are appointed.

“I note the experience and backgrounds of ERA members has been unbalanced. Currently, 76 per cent of ERA members have significant experience in the public sector, but only 48 percent in private business. I would like to see the make-up of ERA membership better reflect the proportions of public sector and private sector employment in New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“By having employment disputes resolved quickly we can ease the burden on New Zealand’s court system. It also means the parties involved will not need to waste as much time and money on trying to sort out work-related problems they may be experiencing.

“This Government is committed to supporting thriving and productive workplaces. ERA decisions can have a material impact on the costs of being an employer and doing business and can impact workers’ confidence to enter or remain in the workforce,” says Ms van Velden.

Applicants will ideally be experienced in employment law or business and be adept at getting to the core of a problem and finding fair and equitable solutions. They can be based in either Christchurch, Wellington or Auckland.

Applications can be made on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website: Employment Relations Authority Member Job Details | MBIEPROD.

The application process closes on 20 April 2025.

© Scoop Media

