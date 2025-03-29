Entering Final Stages Of Ngāti Hāua Settlement

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

The Crown and Ngāti Hāua are now entering the final stages of their settlement after agreeing on the terms at Ngāpuwaiwaha Marae in Taumarunui today, Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

"It is an honour to be able to sign a Deed of Settlement and deliver a Crown apology after eight years of negotiations.

“This means we can now get legislation underway to put through the House at pace. Treaty Negotiations are a major priority for this Government.

"This settlement includes an agreed historical account and redress for historical breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi that caused harm to Ngāti Hāua.

“A key component of the Deed is Te Tātairango o Te Karauna – a collective agreement, between Ngāti Hāua and key Crown agencies to support, resource and empower the future wellbeing of the Iwi.”

The redress package agreed on today includes:

the return of 64 culturally significant sites including Ngā Huinga (Cherry Grove) where the Whanganui and Taringamotu Rivers meet.

a $6-million cultural revitalisation fund

$19 million of financial redress

statutory pardons for two Ngāti Hāua ancestors who were tried under martial law and treated with exceptional harshness. One was confined for life and the other was sentenced to death.

“While no settlement can fully compensate for the Crown’s injustices towards NgātiHāua, I sincerely hope this redress package will support Ngāti Hāua to realise their economic and cultural aspirations for generations to come,” says Mr Goldsmith.

Ngāti Hāua is a tribe based in the Central North Island, centred in Taumarunui. They have a population of approximately 2,500 members.

A copy of the Deed of Settlement is available online at: Te Tari Whakatau - Ngāti Hāua

