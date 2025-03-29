Infrastructure Minister To Visit Singapore

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Infrastructure

Minister of Transport

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Chris Bishop will travel to Singapore this week to build on the momentum from the NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit and show New Zealand is ‘open for business’.

“The NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit was a real success, with huge interest from around the world in investing in New Zealand,” says Mr Bishop.

“In Singapore I will meet with a range of pension funds and investment companies, including Temasek and GIC, to talk about New Zealand’s infrastructure pipeline and government reforms to welcome international investment.

“New Zealand infrastructure company Morrison is expanding their office in Singapore and it will be a pleasure to formally launch their new office. As one of the world’s largest specialist infrastructure managers, Morrison is a real New Zealand success story.

“Singapore is one of our most important partners in Southeast Asia, and one of our largest sources of foreign investment. This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Singapore, a significant milestone that underscores the depth and strength of our partnership.

“I will also meet with Minister Grace Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, to discuss renewable energy, resilient infrastructure, and infrastructure investment.

“We have a lot to learn from Singapore, particularly around transport and infrastructure and I am looking forward to meetings to discuss rapid transit, public housing, and port development.”

Mr Bishop leaves for Singapore on Sunday 30 March and is due to return on Thursday 3 April.

