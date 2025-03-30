Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Going For Growth: All Supermarket Options On Table

Sunday, 30 March 2025, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister for Economic Growth

All options are on the table to deliver a better deal for supermarket shoppers, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis says.

“Today I am issuing a Request for Information (RFI) asking potential supermarket challengers – both in New Zealand and overseas –what regulatory changes are needed to help them compete at a national scale and drive grocery prices down.

“At the same time, I have asked officials for advice on ways in which the grocery sector could be restructured to increase competition.

“New Zealand grocery prices are high by international standards and Kiwi shoppers are being poorly served by a market effectively dominated by just two major players - Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

“This lack of competition is the result of a series of mergers that have occurred over the past 30 or 40 years.

“Despite well-intended reforms in recent years, competition in the grocery market has not improved. Kiwis are still missing out on competitive grocery offerings.

“The purpose of the RFI is to identify the regulatory and legislative steps necessary to facilitate increased competition at scale.

“I am seeking information from a range of potential investors, on what it would take for one or more new grocery retailers to enter the market on a national scale, or for existing competitors to grow to sufficient size to materially increase competition.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I also want to know what regulatory and commercial barriers to competing potential new entrants see and what they would like the Government to do about those barriers.

“I am concerned that more significant action may be required to foster genuine competition. Therefore, I have commissioned specialist external advice on ways in which the existing supermarket duopoly could be restructured to improve competition.

“Officials are working with the appointed advisors to consider options including a possible demerger of existing entities.

“In mid 2025, once I have considered the evidence coming in from the RFI, and the Commission’s work, I will bring further recommendations to Cabinet.”

“No decisions have been made yet, but if Cabinet decides legislation is necessary, I expect to introduce it to Parliament by the end of the year.”

Note:

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 