Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Failing To Deliver On Supermarkets

Sunday, 30 March 2025, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

National is paying lip service to its promises to bring down the cost of living, failing to make any meaningful change in the grocery sector.

“This long-awaited big announcement doesn’t bring competition into the supermarket sector, introduce a new player or bring down prices for New Zealanders as promised,” Labour commerce and consumer affairs spokesperson Arena Williams said.

“The cost of living is squeezing New Zealanders, and National has been promising for nearly two years now – from opposition and in Government – that they’d do something about it.

“Today’s announcement to ask for more information and hope the major supermarket players do something about it in the meantime, is no more than paying lip service to all of the promises they’ve been making to Kiwis.

“Just like Nicola Willis failed to deliver on the ferries, she’s now failing to deliver on grocery prices.

“We had hoped to be able to support the Government today, expecting that after two years they would announce further action to bring down grocery prices. But just like all their big talk and slogans on banks, we are as disappointed as many New Zealanders will be.

“The fact they’re only just now asking for information and advice shows they’ve failed to prioritise bringing costs down for Kiwis,” Arena Williams said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 