National Failing To Deliver On Supermarkets

National is paying lip service to its promises to bring down the cost of living, failing to make any meaningful change in the grocery sector.

“This long-awaited big announcement doesn’t bring competition into the supermarket sector, introduce a new player or bring down prices for New Zealanders as promised,” Labour commerce and consumer affairs spokesperson Arena Williams said.

“The cost of living is squeezing New Zealanders, and National has been promising for nearly two years now – from opposition and in Government – that they’d do something about it.

“Today’s announcement to ask for more information and hope the major supermarket players do something about it in the meantime, is no more than paying lip service to all of the promises they’ve been making to Kiwis.

“Just like Nicola Willis failed to deliver on the ferries, she’s now failing to deliver on grocery prices.

“We had hoped to be able to support the Government today, expecting that after two years they would announce further action to bring down grocery prices. But just like all their big talk and slogans on banks, we are as disappointed as many New Zealanders will be.

“The fact they’re only just now asking for information and advice shows they’ve failed to prioritise bringing costs down for Kiwis,” Arena Williams said.

