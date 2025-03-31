Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Myanmar Junta Must Stop The Airstrikes

Monday, 31 March 2025, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government should work with other countries to press the Myanmar military regime to stop its bombing campaign especially while the country recovers from the devastating earthquake.

“Labour welcomes the Government’s contribution of $2 million to earthquake relief efforts but it is imperative there is international pressure on the junta to stop its military action,” Labour associate foreign affairs spokesperson Phil Twyford said.

“The junta needs to lift its curfew to allow aid workers to search for the missing, and end its ban on overseas journalists entering the country.

“This is a regime that is at war with its own people. Since the earthquake they have continued to carry out airstrikes on townships.

“While the country is reeling from the earthquake, the regime’s curfew, communications and media shutdowns will get in the way of an effective humanitarian response to the disaster.

“The Myanmar military has a long track record of weaponizing humanitarian aid. Countries like New Zealand need to contribute to the relief effort but must also raise their voices to demand an end to the regime’s war on its people, and strict humanitarian neutrality so that the people who need aid the most get it,” Phil Twyford said.

© Scoop Media

