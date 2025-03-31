Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Help Shape The Future Of Farm Plastics Recycling

Monday, 31 March 2025, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Penny Simmonds
Minister for the Environment

The Government is encouraging New Zealanders, particularly in rural areas, to share their views on proposed regulations to improve the management of farm plastic waste, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds says.

"The proposal – an industry-led initiative – would bring the existing Agrecovery and Plasback programmes into a single national recycling system, making services simpler and more accessible for all users of regulated farm plastics," Ms Simmonds says.

The proposed regulations would support a nationally consistent product stewardship scheme for agrichemicals, their containers, and farm plastics, helping farmers and growers reduce their environmental impact while maintaining productivity.

“Plastic products are vital to New Zealand’s world-leading agri-economy, but rural communities know that waste like agrichemical containers and bale wrap can quickly pile up,” Ms Simmonds says.

“These regulations will provide a unified system where producers, sellers, and users take responsibility for the entire product lifecycle, from design to disposal.”

Public consultation, opening today, will focus on regulations supporting the new product stewardship scheme, provisionally named Green-farms. In addition to farmers and growers, industries such as forestry, manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism, as well as local authorities and households, would have access to national take-back services.

“The scheme offers a practical solution for a wide range of consumers, including households needing proper disposal options for pest and weed control product containers,” Ms Simmonds says.

The programme will ensure farmers have access to free-to-use drop-off sites and collection services while working alongside regulations for producers and importers.

“Key industry stakeholders back the scheme, which offers a better alternative to burning or burying plastic waste on farms. Rural communities want a simple, effective system, and we welcome feedback to refine the proposed regulations,” Ms Simmonds says.

Consultation on the new regulations will run until 1 June 2025.

Information and submission forms are now available:

Proposed product stewardship regulations: Agrichemicals, their containers, and farm plastics – Discussion document | Ministry for the Environment

Further information:

