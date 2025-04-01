Elective Boost Delivers More Than 2,000 Procedures

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Partnering with the private health sector is delivering better access and shorter wait times for elective treatment, Health Minister Simeon Brown.

“Ensuring Kiwis have access to timely, quality healthcare is a priority for the Government.

“Last month, I announced that Health New Zealand will be delivering an increase in elective procedures by partnering with private hospitals to make use of all available operating theatre capacity.

“This work will see more than 10,579 additional procedures carried out between now and the middle of the year – and good progress is being made.

“Delivery is ramping up, with more than 2,000 procedures completed so far. Priority is being given to patients waiting more than four months.

“The most frequent procedures completed so far are cataracts, hip replacements, ear procedures, tonsillectomies, knee replacements, and hernia repairs.

“We want to maximise capacity in the system so patients can get their surgery as quicky as possible.

“Partnering closely with the private sector will enable Health New Zealand to get on top of waitlists, ensuring Kiwis get the surgeries they need when they need them.

“This is key to achieving the Government’s health target of 95 per cent of patients to wait less than four months for elective treatment.

“We are investing more in health than ever before – a record $30 billion each year. Our focus is on putting patients first, ensuring New Zealanders can get the surgeries they need as quickly as possible,” Mr Brown says.

