Northland Water Security Receives $41m Boost

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Development

Water projects in Northland will receive up to $41.5 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to significantly increase the region’s water security and unlock economic growth, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

“These water projects together will significantly improve water storage and security in the Mid Far North and enable economic growth through consistent access to water and irrigation infrastructure for horticulture and land development,” Mr Jones says.

The funded projects are:

Otawere Pipeline $24m loan

Kaipara Pipeline $17.5m loan

The Otawere Pipeline project will see Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust consolidate the Otawere Reservoir on Waitangi River and expand its distribution network by 15km.

“This will provide water to a larger area of the community, and link to other key Mid Far North water storage projects to increase land-change opportunities in Kaikohe and surrounding areas,” Mr Jones says.

When it is completed, the infrastructure will enable 1600ha of productive land for Matawii, Waimate North and Mid North. The project will also employ 52 full-time staff during construction.

Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust will also receive up to $17.5m in the form of a loan to construct a 22km pipeline connecting the trust’s recently completed reservoir near Te Kopuru, to Dargaville.

“The Kaipara pipeline will extend to around 3000ha of prospective horticulture land between Te Kopuru and Dargaville and to Silver Fern Farm’s processing plant, the largest employer in the area.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The plant faces challenges maintaining the continuous water supply it needs to keep operating throughout summer. Extending the pipeline to the processing plant will ensure a reliable water supply and continuous peak season operation,” Mr Jones says.

As part of this project, Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust and Kaipara District Council will combine the delivery of the Kaipara pipeline with an existing $7.8m Regional Infrastructure Fund flood resilience project, the Dargaville to Te Kōpuru stopbank upgrade.

The combined approach will lead to potential savings of $3m and a shorter delivery time through efficiencies across both projects.

“The Government’s investment in water is addressing barriers to development in regions like Northland, where a consistent water source is needed to unlock economic, environmental, and recreational resources for its communities,” Mr Jones says.

Notes:

The Regional Infrastructure Fund is a capital fund with the primary purpose of accelerating infrastructure projects, particularly with a focus on water storage, energy, and resilience, that will make a difference in the regions.

Funding is approved in principle and announced, after which contracts are negotiated. Some funding may depend on updated information as agreed in contract negotiation. Payments are made once agreed milestones are met. These are set as part of contract negotiations and differ from project to project.

The Dargaville to Te Kōpuru Stopbank Upgrades project funding was approved by the Regional Development Ministers Group in July 2024.

