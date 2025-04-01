Supporting Better Rehabilitation Rates For Injured Kiwis

Hon Scott Simpson

Minister for ACC

Updates to ACC’s Accredited Employers Programme taking effect today are designed to improve workplace injury rehabilitation for around one-fifth of New Zealand’s workforce and support our economic growth, says ACC Minister Scott Simpson.

“ACC’s fundamental purpose is to prevent injuries and get injured Kiwis back to independence as soon as possible. But rehabilitation rates have been slipping over the past decade, which is why they’re a crucial focus for me as I look to significantly improve ACC’s performance and long-term financial sustainability,” says Mr Simpson.

“The Accredited Employers Programme plays a big role in that – more than one in five full-time equivalent employees in New Zealand work for an accredited employer. I welcome the improvements ACC has made to enhance health and recovery outcomes for this substantial part of our workforce.”

The Programme allows sufficiently large employers to manage their employees’ claims for work injuries and occupational diseases in-house. In return for taking on the financial liability and claim management of work injuries, accredited employers receive a reduction in their work account levy.

The changes taking effect today include updates to improve performance monitoring and the way employers handle claims. These are the first substantive updates to the programme since its inception in 2000.

"The Accredited Employers Programme provides employers with a financial incentive to reduce workplace injuries and support staff to return to independence quickly," says Mr Simpson.

“Ensuring employers help their employees get back to health and return to work makes absolute sense, as rehabilitation rates need serious improvement. These changes will ensure employers are meeting their obligations and providing the right support to their employees.”

Notes:

About the Accredited Employers Programme:

The Accredited Employers Programme includes some of New Zealand’s largest employers. There are around 130 employers in the programme, encompassing approximately 435,000 full time equivalent (FTE) employees, around 23 per cent of New Zealand’s total FTEs.

To remain in the Programme, Accredited Employers undertake an annual accreditation process, including an assessment, to ensure they are meeting all the requirements for the programme.

