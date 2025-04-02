Investing In Injury Prevention In The Manufacturing Sector

Hon Scott Simpson

Minister for ACC

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing

ACC’s investment in New Zealand’s crucial manufacturing sector is a significant step to help reduce injuries, keep workers safe, and support economic growth, say ACC Minister Scott Simpson and Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Chris Penk.

“My top priority with ACC is to address its declining performance and ensure the scheme remains financially sustainable for current and future generations. One of the best ways to both enhance the health and wellbeing of Kiwis and keep costs down is to prevent injuries from happening in the first place,” says Mr Simpson.

“That’s why I welcome the steps ACC is taking to drive better health outcomes for workers and businesses in manufacturing.”

In 2024, ACC worked with the Employers and Manufacturers Association to co-design a Harm Reduction Action Plan for Manufacturing, which proposed a series of solutions. ACC is now seeking a supplier who can combine their own insights with those from the industry, to develop and implement evidence-based initiatives that will reduce the incidence and severity of injuries and their associated costs.

“Manufacturing is a powerful driver for economic growth in New Zealand, contributing more than 60 per cent of our exports and employing nearly 230,000 people across 23,000 business,” Mr Penk says. “However, it stands out as the only major industry where work-related injury rates have not declined over the past decade. As a high-risk sector, manufacturing is prioritised by ACC to address the growing cost of claims in the working-age population.

“Now is the time to implement some long-term initiatives to reduce the high rate of injuries in manufacturing. By reducing workplace harm, we can lower costs for businesses and ensure our manufacturers continue driving economic growth."

“The total annual ACC claims costs for the manufacturing sector are more than $165 million and growing. I am pleased that ACC is committed to working with the industry to make a difference, preventing harm and helping address rapidly rising costs,” says Mr Simpson.

“I expect ACC to conduct a robust procurement process and I look forward to seeing the visions for the sector turn into reality.”

Responses to the tender must be submitted via the New Zealand Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS) or procurement@acc.co.nz by 12pm, Tuesday 13 May 2025.

