Parliament

Question Of Privilege Concerning The Conduct Of Four Members During Proceedings Of The House

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Privileges Committee

The Privileges Committee met today to consider the Question of privilege concerning the conduct of four members during proceedings of the House. In light of the members Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, and Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke’s nonattendance at the hearings scheduled for today, we considered how to progress the question of privilege.

We are mindful of the seriousness of the matter and have accordingly decided to offer a final alternative date for the hearings of evidence to take place. That date is Wednesday, 23 April 2025 at 10.00am. Each member is expected to appear at the hearing of evidence, or to provide written evidence by that date in lieu of his or her attendance. We expect the members involved to engage with the committee’s consideration of the question of privilege, as all others who have been referred to this committee have done.

