Govt Guts Kāinga Ora, Third Of Workforce Under Axe

The gutting of Kāinga Ora shows public housing is not a priority for this Government as it removes a third of the roles at the housing agency.

“If today’s proposal comes to fruition, it will take the total number of jobs cut from Kāinga Ora to a staggering 1,213 in less than a year,” Labour housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“It’s now crystal clear that this Government doesn’t care about building homes, nor does it care about the tenants who live in public housing as it plans to remove frontline workers who assist with placement of tenants, call centre workers and other staff who help resolve tenant issues.

“Chris Bishop and the Prime Minister need to be honest with New Zealanders for once and admit that they don’t think it’s their responsibility to house Kiwis in need and that’s why they are cutting funding and jobs.

“When asked during the election campaign if there would be job cuts at Kāinga Ora, Chris Bishop said ‘I hope so’.

“What’s also telling is they haven’t committed that any money saved will be put into more housing. If National built public homes at the rate Labour were, there would practically be no public housing waiting list.

“This isn’t about housing people in need, this is just right-wing ideology in practise,” Kieran McAnulty said.

