Abortion Care Quietly Shelved Amid Staff Shortage

Thursday, 3 April 2025, 3:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Abortion care at Whakatāne Hospital has been quietly shelved, with patients told they will likely have to travel more than an hour to Tauranga to get the treatment they need.

“Imagine being in the position that you need this treatment but have to travel when you’re in a state of distress, with no support,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

“Assistance is offered to other people needing to travel for pregnancy care on the Whakatāne Hospital website – but not for those accessing abortion care.

“Back in January, Simeon Brown said there would be no change to abortion services, but this service is quietly disappearing. Patients have been left without choices and will have to travel long distances without support.

“The Minister won’t answer the straightforward question of whether abortion is healthcare. This is not putting patients and their needs first, it’s putting his ideology first. As Health Minister, I treated abortion as healthcare. and improved access by introducing a telehealth abortion service.

“Obstetrics and gynaecology services at Whakatāne Hospital have collapsed due to staff shortages. At the same time Gisborne Hospital has begged Ministers for help with staffing, and clinicians are leaving Nelson Hospital due to overwork and burnout.

“The Minister needs to do more than just ask for advice, but to act now and get the staff shortages under control. Patients will suffer if he doesn’t take action,” Ayesha Verrall said.

