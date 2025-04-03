Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACT Welcomes Wider ANZAC Day Recognition Of Service

Thursday, 3 April 2025, 4:17 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT’s Defence Spokesperson Mark Cameron is welcoming the first reading passage of the ANZAC Day Amendment Bill, which expands recognition to New Zealanders who served in conflicts and peacekeeping operations after the Vietnam War, saying it reflects how many Kiwis already commemorate the day.

“Every year at dawn services across the country, people stand in silence not just for Gallipoli, but for those who served in East Timor, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan – and many other places where New Zealanders have done their duty without fanfare,” says Cameron.

“These brave men and women served overseas, many in dangerous and difficult circumstances. Some came home changed. Some did not come home at all.

“They stood for the same values as those as those who went before them, and they deserve to be recognised just the same.

“It is a good move, and one that will mean a lot to the people who have quietly carried the weight of service without full recognition.”

