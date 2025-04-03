Te Pāti Māori Urges Governor-General To Block Repeal Of 7AA

Today, the Oranga Tamariki (Repeal of Section 7AA) Amendment Bill has passed its third and final reading, but there is one more stage before it becomes law.

The Governor-General must give their ‘Royal assent’ for any bill to become legally enforceable. This means that, even if a bill gets voted through all stages in Parliament, the Governor-General has the power to block it.

Te Pāti Māori Co-Leaders, Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, have sent a letter to the Governor-General urging her to block the repeal of Section 7AA because it is a serious threat to the lives of our mokopuna.

“Tamariki Māori account for 67% of the children in state care, and 81% of those who are abused in these institutions. The state has proven time and again that their model of ‘care’ is incompatible with the needs of our mokopuna” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“The Abuse in Care Report confirmed that decades of disregarding Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and its obligations, contributed to extreme levels of abuse.

“This bill would erase Te Tiriti o Waitangi from the state care system and guarantee harm against our Māori babies and their whānau.”

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi underpins Kāwanatanga in Aotearoa. The Governor-General has a constitutional duty to withhold Royal assent when a piece of legislation blatantly breaches Te Tiriti o Waitangi and threatens the foundation of our institutions” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader, Rawiri Waititi

“13 bills have been blocked by this power in the history of Parliament. Not one of these bills was as significant as the repeal of section 7AA.

“We are urging the Governor-General to act within her powers to uphold the constitution of Aotearoa, for the sake of our mokopuna, and for every person that calls this country home.”

“We have heard countless stories from whānau that Section 7AA has forced the system to do better by our Māori babies, saving hundreds from further trauma” Waititi said.

“We appeal to the Governor-General not only in her position as the King’s representative, but also as a Wāhine Māori, a mother, a grandmother, and former Children’s Commissioner” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“You have the power to save our babies from state abuse by blocking this abhorrent legislation” concluded Ngarewa-Packer.

Note:

Copy of Repeal of 7AA Letter to Governor General

