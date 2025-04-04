Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Turns Its Back On Mokopuna

Friday, 4 April 2025, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Yesterday, the government turned its back entirely on mokopuna Māori, in a final act to remove the only glimmer of light upon our whakapapa.

"This direct violation upon our future uri goes beyond any other government attempt to diminish our rights as a people - rights that will mean nothing if our mokopuna continue to be disconnected from their anchors of whānau and identity.

“It is about our ultimate right to continue to exist as a Māori people, within our ao Māori, for generations to come,” says Te Pāti Māori Spokesperson for Oranga Tamariki, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

“Section 7AA meant the government had to apply Te Tiriti in working with our babies, in working with Māori, from whānau through to iwi, to reduce the indiscriminate taking of our brown babies.

“We must also acknowledge the whakapapa of 7AA –a product of years of commitment by Māori and Tangata Tiriti. We have heard countless stories from whānau that 7AA influenced the system to do better by our Māori babies. It saved hundreds from further trauma.

“Despite piles of evidence and submissions saying to keep whakapapa and Te Tiriti protected by 7AA, the government has shown that it does not care one bit.

"For those who have suffered by and worked in "state care" and youth justice for many years, for those who are still seeking mokopuna justice, who only to have this repeal take us back decades - ka nui te aroha," says Kapa-Kingi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 