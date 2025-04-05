Travellers To Benefit From Joint Airline Agreement Extension

Hon James Meager

Acting Minister of Transport

The British Airways and Qatar Airways joint business agreement has been extended for five more years by the Government, Acting Transport Minister James Meager announced today.

“This continuation is great news for both New Zealand travellers and tourists visiting from overseas – people will continue to benefit from more convenient flight schedules, better coordination when booking and checking in, access to the loyalty programmes of both airlines, and the ability to combine different fare classes,” Mr Meager says.

The reauthorised agreement now includes Iberia Airlines and will continue to provide connectivity and capacity between New Zealand and the UK, and other European destinations.

Mr Meager says that additionally, the new Civil Aviation Act, which came into force today, will benefit other future airline cooperation agreements, with the new law in part providing a clearer process for authorising them.

"This Government is committed to growing and strengthening our economy, and improving our air connections is a key part of this.

“As well as enabling easier travel for Kiwis, it allows visitors to more easily reach New Zealand and experience what we have to offer. This boosts our economy through our second-largest export – tourism – and ultimately grows jobs and incomes for local New Zealanders.

“Working to help people get where they wish or need more safely, more quickly, and more conveniently, is a key priority for me, and I’m pleased that these changes along with others will help better connect us to the world.”

This joint business agreement, initially approved in May 2020, has been authorised for a further five years until 31 May 2030.

