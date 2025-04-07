ACT Continues To Drive Real Change In The Latest Quarterly Plan

“ACT’s contribution to the Coalition Government’s Quarter Two Plan shows ACT’s continued outsized role in delivering real change,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Close to half of the plan’s action points reflect ACT’s contributions. With ACT in Government, Kiwis are being liberated from red tape and wasteful spending, while smart investment continues to improve the safety and security of all New Zealanders.

“This document is full of ACT ideas that boost economic growth through better access to products, skills and investment from overseas, alongside Brooke van Velden’s reforms to the labour market and health and safety rules to supercharge New Zealand’s productivity.

“Actions taken on attendance, law and order, and benefit sanctions will continue to send a message of personal responsibility and consequences for crime.”

Of the 37 actions listed, 18 are led by ACT ministers, advance ACT coalition commitments, or reflect policies ACT campaigned on. These actions include:

Introduce legislation to make it easier, quicker, and more transparent for foreign investors to invest in and grow New Zealand businesses.

Take Cabinet decisions on the Parent Visa Boost, to enable migrants to sponsor their parents or grandparents to enter the country.

Take Cabinet decisions on the fleetwide transition to Road User Charges.

Begin public consultation on National Direction to the Resource Management Act to unlock development in infrastructure, housing, and our primary industries.

Begin public consultation on the 30-year National Infrastructure Plan.

Pass legislation to remove barriers to the use of overseas building products to increase competition and reduce costs.

Agree the first Regional Deal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive economic growth and improve the supply of housing and infrastructure.

Pass legislation to allow businesses to make pay deductions in response to partial strikes.

Take Cabinet decisions to refocus WorkSafe and the WorkSafe New Zealand Act to increase certainty and reduce unnecessary compliance costs for business.

Introduce legislation to establish a regulatory system for online gambling to reduce gambling harm.

Take Cabinet decisions on proposals from the Ministerial Advisory Group for Victims of Retail Crime to strengthen trespass law.

Take Cabinet decisions on AML/CFT reform to improve the supervisory and funding model; and to reduce the burden on business while enhancing access to financial services for everyday Kiwis.

Open the 600-bed extension at Waikeria Prison to support the Government's efforts to keep criminals off the streets.

Deliver 10,000 additional elective procedures through the Health NZ electives boost.

Introduce legislation to require freedom of expression in universities.

Pilot the Stepped Attendance Response with select schools to raise student attendance.

Pass legislation to expand the Traffic Light System to add more tools to support people off welfare into work.

Take Cabinet decisions on scaling up the New Zealand biodiversity credit market to incentivise the protection and restoration of native wildlife.

