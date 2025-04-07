Finally, NZ Can Be Taken Seriously On Defence

Welcoming the Government’s Defence Capability Plan, ACT Defence spokesperson Mark Cameron says:

“This is a major win for New Zealand’s security and a testament to ACT’s push for a robust defence posture. We’ve campaigned for two percent of GDP on defence for years, and today’s plan finally delivers.

“The global situation is becoming less certain and less secure. Strength-focused leaders demand that allies who want to be taken seriously offer real capability. A $12 billion commitment across four years, with a goal to exceed the two percent-of-GDP target in eight, demonstrates to the world that New Zealand is ready to step up.

“Enhanced strike capabilities, deeper integration with our ANZAC partners, and innovations like uncrewed vehicles and space tech will make our Defence Force a credible deterrent.

“I’m especially pleased for our personnel. Finally, the men and woman asked to put their lives on the line will get the respect they deserve. Years of underfunding, MIQ deployment, and attrition hollowed out the Defence Force’s core. A new workforce strategy and equipment upgrades shows we’re serious about giving personnel meaningful roles, extraordinary skills, and fulfilling experiences.

“ACT will fight to ensure this momentum holds. Protecting Kiwis is the first job of government, and the time for complacence is over.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

