Public Sector Should Embrace 90-Day Trials

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 2:44 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT is encouraging public sector organisations to make use of 90-day employment trials, once a law change announced today allows for it.

Today Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced the end of the ‘30-day rule’ which forces new employees onto collective contracts even if they are not union members. The removal of this rule will make it possible for public sector agencies to hire employees on a trial basis.

“Private businesses use 90-day trials prudently to take a chance on workers without fear of being locked into a dysfunctional employment relationship. It’s sensible business practice that should be extended to the public sector,” says ACT Public Service spokesperson Todd Stephenson.

“The public sector’s primary responsibility is to the general taxpayer, not its own employees. If it becomes clear in the first few weeks of employment that a new worker can’t deliver for taxpayers, that worker should be let go – so long as employment law allows for it.

“Brooke van Velden’s reforms mean taxpayers stand to save millions of dollars in golden handshakes and protracted performance management processes. Let’s make the most of this opportunity.”

