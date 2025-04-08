Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Reserve Bank Appointment

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

Acting Reserve Bank Governor Christian Hawkesby has been appointed as Governor of the Reserve Bank for a six month period, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

The appointment is effective from 8 April 2025 and can be extended by up to three months with written notice.

“Mr Hawkesby is an experienced central banker who has held a number of senior positions at the Reserve Bank.

His appointment was recommended by the Reserve Bank board and will help ensure the continued integrity and operations of the Reserve Bank while the search for a permanent Governor is underway.

“During his term, the board will support Mr Hawkesby to implement the bank’s new five-year funding agreement which will apply from 1 July 2025.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

© Scoop Media

