Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Restraint Offers Hope To Firms, Farms, And Families

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 2:19 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Responding to the Reserve Bank cutting the Official Cash Rate by 0.25 points, ACT Leader David Seymour says:

“Spending restraint is paying off. The Reserve Bank has just delivered its fifth interest rate cut running, and households will start to see mortgage rates beginning with a four.

“Firms, farms, and families will have more money left to pursue their own ambitions, and their spending will flow through the economy.

“Households deserve credit for improving economic conditions. They reined in their budgets during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Likewise, the Government has reined in its spending. Government spending growth is tracking at around 1% per annum – in real terms, that’s a spending cut once inflation at 2.2% and population growth at 1% are taken into account.

“By resisting the temptation to spend our way through our challenges like Labour did, we leave space in the economy for further mortgage relief, and more growth in the private sector. We need to stay the course.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 