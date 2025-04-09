Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Reserve Bank Acts While Govt Shrugs

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Nicola Willis continues to sit on her hands amid a global economic crisis, leaving the Reserve Bank to act for New Zealanders who are worried about their jobs, mortgages, and KiwiSaver.

“While the Reserve Bank is doing its job to cushion the blow of a global economic downturn, Nicola Willis continues to pretend like everything is fine,” Labour finance and economy spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“New Zealanders are rightfully nervous about their jobs, mortgages, and KiwiSaver right now, yet all they’re getting from their Government is ‘we’ve got this.’ That’s not a plan, that’s complacency.

“Nicola Willis spent so much of her time in Opposition criticising the Reserve Bank, it’s ironic she’s now claiming their decisions as a win. If she wanted to show real leadership she would invest in jobs, health, and homes, and adapt when New Zealand’s economy needs it.

“Her Government put New Zealand into the sharpest recession in 30 years, excluding COVID, helped along by decisions to stop public housing and infrastructure projects. That’s cost New Zealand 13,000 construction jobs. Now they’re sitting on their hands in the face of major economic headwinds.

“Even worse, they’re not being honest with Kiwis about what a continued global slowdown could mean for the budget: more draconian cuts to public services. That means fewer jobs, worse healthcare, and more Kiwis without a home.

“Now is the time we need to be investing in jobs, health, and homes to boost our economy and lift people up, especially as U.S. tariffs cause more turmoil. Rather than working to weather the storm, they’re pretending as if it is business as usual.

“New Zealand needs a Government that steps up and adapts when the global system falters, not one that stands still,” Barbara Edmonds said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 