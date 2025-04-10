NZ, Colorado To Cooperate On Space, Science

New Zealand and the State of Colorado have agreed to deepen relationships and offer opportunities in aerospace, quantum and geothermal technologies and beyond, Space Minister Judith Collins says.

Ms Collins signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Colorado State Governor Jared Polis while attending the 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

“Today marks a significant moment in the strengthening of ties between New Zealand and Colorado,” she says.

“When Mr Polis and I first met a year ago we agreed to work to strengthen our partnership to further cooperation in science and technology, including in aerospace, quantum and geothermal technologies.

“This Memorandum of Cooperation formalises that we’re on the same page when it comes to the things that will drive economic growth, including research and development, company exchanges, regional technology hubs and innovation ecosystems that advance strategic industries,” Ms Collins says.

The Memorandum of Cooperation encourages increased collaboration between New Zealand and the State of Colorado across multiple areas including:

Aerospace technologies and applications;

geothermal technologies, including conventional and enhanced geothermal systems, geothermal direct use;

quantum technologies; and

entrepreneurship, venture capital, and startups.

Ms Collins says the agreement encourages engagement, and will deepen New Zealand’s commercial relationships as well as establishing links to develop new ones.

“Increasing collaboration will be a win-win for those looking to invest in New Zealand companies or start-ups, and the same applies for those looking to invest in opportunities in Colorado,” Ms Collins says.

The Memorandum of Cooperation can be found on the MBIE website.

Notes:

New Zealand–Colorado Collaboration

New Zealand and Colorado have strong people-to-people links, historically through tourism. These links have to led to an important collaboration in new weightless industries and highlight the prospects for enhanced engagement in research, science, and technology spheres.

Our respective ski resort areas, Queenstown and Aspen, have enjoyed a sister-city relationship since 1992.

In September 2024, Auckland and Denver became City2City partners to encourage innovation and increase support to boost the startup ecosystems in both cities.

Two-way trade with Colorado is worth US$61 million (NZ$106 million:

Colorado exports to NZ are US$23m, with the largest contributors being transportation equipment (US$6m), machinery (US$6m), computer and electronic products (US$3m).

Colorado imports from NZ are worth US$38m, with the largest contributors being machinery (US$17m) computer and electronics (US$7m), beverage and tobacco products (US$5m) and processed food (US$5m).

New Zealand was the sixth-largest provider of foreign direct investment in Colorado in 2023. Twenty-nine New Zealand companies, many startups, have a presence in the Denver region alone.

