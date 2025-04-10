ACT MP Welcomes Step Towards Greater Freedom Over Easter

ACT MP Cameron Luxton is congratulating Kieran McAnulty after his Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Sales on Anzac Day Morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day) Amendment Bill passed its first reading in Parliament last night.

“It would give us a little more freedom over the Easter weekend, allowing pubs and supermarkets to sell beer and wine without the current nanny state restrictions. Adults will be treated like adults, capable of making their own choices.

"This scraps the absurd rule that compels customers to order a ‘substantial meal’ just to enjoy a pint at the pub on Easter and the arbitrary prohibition on ordering a drink more than an hour before or after eating a meal.

“This change is one part of a similar bill I spent months campaigning and lobbying for. I’m pleased to see a second attempt at this change has given the idea new life.

“I will be encouraging all those who supported my bill, particularly those businesses, workers, and industry groups I heard from, to throw their support behind Kieran’s bill at the Select Committee, and also to make the case for why MPs should support future efforts to relax trading rules over the Easter period.”

