Bill To Make Trading Laws Fairer Passes First Hurdle

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty’s Members Bill to make the law simpler and fairer for businesses operating on Easter, Anzac and Christmas Days has passed its first reading after a conscience vote in Parliament.

“This Bill is about the sale and supply of alcohol – and that’s it. It only focuses on businesses that can already open and workers that will already be working. It will allow bars, restaurants, and supermarkets to serve or sell alcohol as they would any other day of the year,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“The current law is confusing. At Easter for example you can purchase alcohol at the pub down the road on Thursday, but not Friday unless you have a meal as well, then you can buy a pint or two again on Saturday, but not Sunday again unless you have a meal. And its unfortunately hospitality workers who have to monitor this – which can sometimes be difficult – as well as doing their usual jobs.

“RSAs should be able to serve veterans the traditional rum and coffee on Anzac Day morning without having to apply for a special license.

“There isn’t any good reason why the law is this way, except that it’s always been that way. That’s not a very good reason to have a law.

“It’s time to simplify it, take the onus off businesses to interpret how they can or can’t serve their customers and make hospitality workers’ lives a little easier.

“This Bill is different to previous ones like it because it only looks at liquor licensing rules – not labour laws or trading laws. It won’t mean people have to work on their otherwise guaranteed days off.

“It allows businesses that would’ve opened anyway to serve their customers a drink,” Kieran McAnulty said.

