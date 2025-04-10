Longer Wait For Treatment Under National

New Zealanders have waited longer to get an appointment with a specialist and to get elective surgery under the National Government.

Health data released today shows the Government is failing to ensure New Zealanders can get hospital treatment when they need it.

“National’s chaotic job cuts and underfunding have taken waitlists backwards and New Zealanders’ health will suffer for it,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

In Q1 2023/2024, 67 percent of patients saw a specialist for a first appointment in less than four months. This latest data from October through to the end of December last year showed only 60 percent got an appointment within four months – a drop of 7 percent.

“You’ll also be waiting longer for elective surgeries – so if you need a hip replaced, or a gynaecological procedure, be prepared.”

In mid 2023, 62.1% of patients got their surgery within four months. At the end of 2024, that number was down to 59.2%.

Reducing elective surgery waitlists and waiting times for first specialist appointments are targets the Government set itself.

“Hospitals will continue to struggle to meet demand unless we get the basics right; like being able to see a doctor in the community,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“But even that statistic is going backwards – the number of people enrolled with a GP is down 2 per cent for the same period in the previous year to 94.7%.

“The family doctor or GP is often the first port of call when you are sick or need other kinds of health care. But 5 per cent of New Zealanders aren’t registered with one, and even if they are, it’s hard to get an appointment.

“That puts pressure on our emergency departments and after hours services, and ultimately our entire hospital system.

“By underfunding GPs the National Government is just kicking the can down the road for many New Zealanders who will get sicker or need more urgent care without being able to see a doctor in the community,” Ayesha Verrall said.

© Scoop Media

