Strengthening Partnership With Raukawa

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Māori Crown Relations

He aha te kai a te rangatira? He kōrero, he kōrero, he kōrero.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the aspirations of Raukawa and communities across the South Waikato, Minister for Māori-Crown Relations Tama Potaka says.

“My deep thanks to all those who travelled from Raukawa whenua to share their important kōrero at a ministerial forum held at Parliament on Thursday.

“A stronger relationship helps us build on opportunities to address challenges together that exist across the rohe, not just for uri of Raukawa but for the entire South Waikato community,” Mr Potaka says.

The kōrero focussed on three key areas: resetting and strengthening the Treaty partnership; rebuilding marae resilience, and cross-agency partnership.

“Marae continue to play an important role as community hubs during times of tough challenges such as significant weather events and the COVID-19 pandemic. The people of Raukawa hold an inspiring commitment to ensuring their marae are available to serve the needs of the entire community in the south Waikato region during tough times.

“I also mihi to Raukawa on the work they have done through the Kahu Taurima and Te Kei o Te Waka programmes to support the health and wellbeing of tamariki and whānau in their region. It’s a testament to the strength of the regions to get in there and get the mahi done with a locally-led whānau-centred kaupapa.

“I am looking forward to working with my Ministerial colleagues and officials to expand on the topics discussed at the forum, and to identify how we can collaboratively contribute meaningfully to the aspirations of Raukawa. Sustaining strong partnerships with Iwi and Hapū is essential to the prosperity of all New Zealanders.”

