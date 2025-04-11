More Children Going Hungry Under Coalition Govt

The Government yesterday released its annual child poverty statistics, and by its own admission, more tamariki across Aotearoa are now living in material hardship.

“The Government should be ashamed of the fact that more children are going without enough food and bare essentials under their watch,” says Green Party Social Development spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Everyone in Aotearoa deserves a warm, dry home, a bed of their own, and a full belly. What’s achingly sad is that we have all the tools we need to give them that and more. All that’s missing is the political will to make it happen.

“Worsening material hardship and food insecurity isn’t just a statistic, it means more tamariki are going without the bare basics. At the same time, this report shows food insecurity is on the rise, which means more families can’t afford three meals a day.

“This Government certainly is ‘Making a Difference for Young New Zealanders’–as they’ve titled their report–and it’s a pretty bleak one.

“There is a clear line to be drawn between the Government’s choices and the increase in hardship being experienced by our youngest.

“We are already seeing the harm that increasing public transport fares, gutting free prescription fees have had on children. While the Government hands $3 billion dollars in tax cuts to landlords and $12 billion to defence, it refuses to invest in ending child poverty. What is worse, their cuts to benefit increases will plunge more children into material hardship in the coming years.

“This Government is clipping every ticket they can from those already doing it tough, all while lining the pockets of their wealthy mates. It’s absolutely appalling.

“The Green Party campaigned to end poverty for all families in Aotearoa by providing everyone with an Income Guarantee that would ensure every household, and every child has all they need to thrive.

“If this Government won’t deliver for children, we will,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

