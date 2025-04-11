New Mental Health And Addictions Facility Officially Opened In Whangārei

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey have today officially opened Manaia House, a new community mental health and addictions facility in the heart of Whangārei.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the Whangārei community and the wider region, who will soon be able to access mental health services from one location, where all services will be consolidated.

“$19.5m has been invested by the Government into this purpose-built, centrally located facility, which has been designed to support contemporary models of care in a modern, welcoming environment

“Manaia House, which has 75 consultation rooms, will now provide all of the region’s community mental health and addiction services, consolidating what was previously spread across four separate locations in Whangārei.”

“Modern, reliable health infrastructure is a top priority for the Government, and this new facility will enhance mental health services in the Northern Region, improve accessibility, and free up much-needed space at Whangārei Hospital where some services have been operating from.”

The ground floor will accommodate adult and older people’s services, the middle floor will accommodate children’s services, and the top floor will accommodate around 250 staff.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says the Government is serious about its commitment to increasing access to mental health and addiction services.

“I have been clear that we need a strong mental health and addiction system that spans prevention, early intervention, primary mental health services, and specialist services,” Mr Doocey says.

“Manaia House is an important step toward that vision for the Whangārei community and the wider region and I feel privileged to be here today alongside the staff and community to celebrate its completion.

“This facility represents a significant investment towards people’s wellbeing, and I look forward to hearing about the positive impact Manaia House will have on people’s lives.”

Manaia House will be open to patients and their families from 12 May 2025.

