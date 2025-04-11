More Former Defence Personnel To Be Recognised As Veterans

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Veterans

The Government will introduce legislation to recognise more former soldiers, sailors and aviators as veterans and will establish a new national day of tribute, commemorated by an annual awards ceremony, Veterans Minister Chris Penk has announced.

“The Government takes seriously its responsibility to honour and uphold the legacy of our veterans. We’ve heard the voices of the military community, who feel that the current legal definition of a veteran creates an unnecessary divide among those who have served,” Mr Penk says.

“Under the Veterans’ Support Act, the term ‘veteran’ is currently reserved for New Zealand Defence Force personnel who were injured as a result of Qualifying Service, either in deployments where there has been a significant risk of harm to those deployed, or in routine service before ACC was introduced in 1974.

"While that definition remains appropriate for determining eligibility for support entitlements, it has unfortunately left many who have loyally served our nation feeling excluded, given that they fall outside the current narrow legal scope of the 'veteran' definition.

“This distinction may appear small but is significant. For those who have worn military uniform, the word ‘veteran’ carries profound personal meaning. It speaks to identity, pride, and a recognition of service and sacrifice.

“It’s more than a title – it's about knowing that your country understands your contribution and acknowledges the sacrifices you made while wearing the uniform.

“We already commonly refer to many former service members as veterans in everyday speech, and I believe it’s time that our law reflected this culturally shared understanding.

“To that end, the Government is proposing a standalone Veterans’ Recognition Bill, which will introduce a broader definition of 'veteran' separate from the existing Veterans’ Support Act, and include all former New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel who have received any of the following medals or awards:

the New Zealand Defence Service Medal, which recognises NZDF service of at least three years, including reserve force personnel

operational service or campaign medals

honours or decorations awarded through the royal honours system

medals for bravery or excellence awarded by the New Zealand government.

“The legislation will also include a covenant, or kawenata, which will formalise the relationship between the Government and veterans and act as a national promise to treat veterans with respect and dignity.

“While the Veterans’ Recognition Bill will not change existing entitlements, I am committed to better addressing the needs of veterans covered by the Veterans’ Support Act, including by reducing waiting lists for medical and rehabilitative care.

“The Government will also establish a national day dedicated to honouring New Zealand’s veterans, which will be marked annually with Veterans’ Service Awards.

“The ceremony will serve as an opportunity to celebrate outstanding contributions to veterans’ wellbeing and those who continue to embody the shared values of military life after their service.

“The national veterans’ day will not be a statutory public holiday and will be held at a time of year chosen following consultation with the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association (RSA) and the independent Veterans’ Advisory Board, to ensure the date speaks meaningfully to the lived experiences of our veteran community, including younger cohorts.

“I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to the RSA for their advocacy work on behalf of New Zealand’s service personnel, including in proposing the national day.

“The Government acknowledges that some New Zealanders have historically felt invisible after leaving service – and we agree that this must change.

“The steps we’re announcing today mark meaningful progress toward a future where those who have served feel recognised and valued by the nation they served to protect.”

Note:

The Veterans’ Advisory Board recommended the establishment of a covenant between the Government and veterans in 2019, following public consultation.

A significant proportion of the estimated 140,000 people who have previously served in the NZDF will be covered by the Veterans’ Recognition Bill.

