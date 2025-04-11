ACT Welcomes Wider Recognition Of New Zealand’s Veterans

Responding to changes announced today to recognise more former defence personnel as veterans, ACT Veterans spokesperson Mark Cameron said:

“This is a long overdue gesture of respect for those brave men and women who stepped up for our country.

“For too long, the definition of a ‘veteran’ under the law has been too narrow, excluding many who are worthy of our respect and recognition.

“These are people who trained hard, gave up time with their families, and stood ready to defend our freedoms. That deserves recognition, plain and simple.”

