Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Must Be Done To Stop Children Going Hungry

Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

More children are going hungry and statistics showing children in material hardship continue to get worse.

“I’m worried about children in this country, who seem to be becoming more and more of an afterthought by the day,” Labour child poverty reduction spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

“The Government has reversed the measure Labour put in place to ensure benefits rise with the average wage – which the Children’s Commissioner said at the time was the single best thing a government could do to lift children out of poverty.

“They are running the school lunch programme into the ground, meaning more children aren’t getting the hot, healthy meal that was sometimes their only one in the day.

“They’ve squeezed lower-paid Kiwis, by refusing to lift the minimum wage in line with inflation – while at the same time they are failing to tackle cost of living issues like they promised.

“They cut public services for measly tax cuts, which have been more than offset by their decisions to cut free prescriptions, cut free and half-price public transport, and introduced a rebate scheme for childcare that isn’t delivering what was promised.

“Just this week, Nicola Willis wouldn’t commit to not cutting the best start payment, which helps out new parents and the winter energy payment which helps families heat their homes in winter.

“The Government must prioritise investment in children and stop making cuts that make families’ lives harder,” Jan Tinetti said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 