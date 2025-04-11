Greens Continue To Call For Pacific Visa Waiver

The Green Party recognises the extension of visa allowances for our Pacific whānau as a step in the right direction but continues to call for a Pacific Visa Waiver.

“The Greens continue to call for our Pacific neighbours to be granted Visa Waiver status as a necessary step to strengthen and honour our relationships in the region,” says Green Party spokesperson for Pacific Peoples Teanau Tuiono.

“While an extended visa period will lessen the financial and administrative burden for our Pacific whānau, we continue asking them to pay more money and face more delays to visit families compared to other countries.

“This is a missed opportunity to deliver what our Pacific whānau deserve.

“Earlier this year, the Green Party launched our petition to allow Pacific whānau visa-free access to Aotearoa. This would see people from all Pacific Island nations – those in the Pacific Islands Forum and those not – travel to Aotearoa without needing to jump through the hoops of bureaucracy to get a visa.

“Aotearoa is part of the family of Pacific nations. We must remove unfair barriers to entry for our Pacific whānau,” said Teanau Tuiono.

