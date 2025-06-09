Men’s Health Week Chance To Check In On Your Mental Health

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Men’s Health Week is a good and timely reminder that no one should ever feel ashamed or afraid to reach out for support with their mental health challenges in their time of need, Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey says.

“New Zealand has made strides over the last couple of decades in reducing stigma and discrimination when it comes to talking about mental health in New Zealand, however we know that there’s still more work needed to continue breaking down the barriers,” Mr Doocey says.

“We know men are less likely to reach out for help and are overrepresented in New Zealand’s suicide statistics. This Government is working at pace to increase access to support so we can ensure when people are reaching out for support, they receive it when and where they need it.

“However, we know that there are still too many Kiwis who aren’t reaching out in their time of need. That is why this Government is making help more accessible through grassroots organisations and nationally available digital and telehealth services.

“More people are now able to access free counselling sessions through Gumboot

Friday, we’ve used the Mental Health Innovation Fund to scale up and support great initiatives like Mates in Construction, YouthLine and the Mental Health Foundation.

“This Government has also boosted spending on mental health in the Budget and prioritised frontline services, strengthened the focus on early intervention and prevention to take action earlier when someone is confronting a challenge.

“As New Zealand’s first Minister for Mental Health, I’ve been leading a programme of work to improve access to support and make sure we have the workforce to answer the call when someone needs help.

“Whether it’s men’s health week or any other day, talking to your mates, family or a mental health practitioner, I would encourage you to have the conversation about how you’re really doing. The first step is often the hardest but it’s important to remember asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

