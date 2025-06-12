New Zealand Hits Digital Economy Milestone

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Small Business

and Manufacturing

A key milestone in the push for a more connected digital economy has been reached, with over one million businesses now registered with a New Zealand Business Number (NZBN), Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Chris Penk says.

“The NZBN is a simple idea with a big impact. It gives each business a unique identifier that makes it easier to work with government, other businesses and suppliers – saving time, cutting duplication and reducing admin.

“The NZBN creates a single, trusted source of business data that government agencies can access in real time. Other businesses and individuals can also look up an NZBN to confirm the legitimacy of the company they’re dealing with.

“The milestone includes nearly 200,000 sole traders and unincorporated businesses, which aren’t legally required to register but are choosing to. That shows they see real, practical value in it – especially smaller operators who may not have large digital systems and need tools that help them get on with the job.

“Today’s achievement reflects a broader trend: businesses are increasingly embracing digital solutions that streamline operations and lift productivity.

“Since its launch in 2016, the NZBN has become a cornerstone of New Zealand’s digital infrastructure, supporting everything from invoicing and procurement to compliance and emergency response.

“As more businesses sign up and keep their information up to date, the NZBN becomes increasingly valuable – enabling smoother digital transactions and smarter use of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“With improved data sharing between agencies, government can also deliver faster, more tailored services for businesses.

“This Government is committed to backing businesses and driving economic growth. Modernisation like this is key to helping Kiwi businesses thrive and compete globally. If you haven’t registered for a New Zealand Business Number yet, now is the time.”

Notes:

The NZBN application is included in the process for registering with the Companies Office. Other businesses self-employed (Sole Trader), Partnerships or Trust have the option of applying for an NZBN.

For more information and to sign up for an NZBN you can visit: https://www.nzbn.govt.nz/get-an-nzbn/applying-for-an-nzbn/

© Scoop Media

