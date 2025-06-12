Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Operation Gallant Phoenix Deployment Extended

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister of Defence
Hon Mark Mitchell
Minister of Police

New Zealand has extended its commitment to the Operation Gallant Phoenix multinational intelligence mission in Jordan, the Government announced today.

The deployment of up to 10 New Zealand Defence Force and Police personnel has been extended for two years until June 2027.

“This operation is essential to our commitment to a safe and secure New Zealand,” Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says.

“Our personnel are working with counterparts from other countries to help us understand and respond to current, evolving and future terrorist and violent extremist threats to New Zealanders at home and abroad.”

Defence Minister Judith Collins says New Zealand brings valuable resources and expertise to this global effort to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

“In return, New Zealand is able to enhance relationships with a wide range of countries and expand our information networks.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell says the deployment provides our personnel with specialised experience working with overseas partners.

“It also provides Police and other agencies with valuable insights and information to help keep New Zealanders safe.”

Operation Gallant Phoenix was established in 2014 and is a mission where partners collect and share information about potential and existing terrorist threats, irrespective of threat ideology. It comprises a large number of countries and agencies, including law enforcement, military and civilian personnel.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 