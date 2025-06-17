Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Bill Strips Vital Job Protections From Workers

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Employer Relations Amendment Bill will make work even less secure for Kiwis.

“At a time when New Zealanders are doing it tough, the Government wants to cut worker protections and make it easier to fire people,” Labour workplace relations and safety spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

“Christopher Luxon should be focused on creating well-paying jobs and strengthen worker protections. Instead, he’s cut women’s future pay and thinks what New Zealanders need is fewer sick days and less job security.

“Yesterday, Christopher Luxon signalled he is open to halving sick leave days from 10 to five. Opening the door to cuts to sick leave is wrong and Labour will fight it.

“Now, they’ve introduced a Bill that would effectively bypass union-negotiated protections for workers.

“Their Bill repeals rules that provide benefits to new employees in collective bargaining agreements in their first 30 days. They are stripping away protections for new workers who aren’t yet union members.

“It also makes it harder for workers who have been dismissed to seek remedies or reinstatement. Put another way, it’s about to get a lot easier for an employer to fire you.

“Labour will stand up for fairness at work and protect workers’ rights,” Jan Tinetti said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 