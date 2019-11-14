Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Release of Annual Report 2018/19

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Inspector General of Intelligence and Security

The Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security has released its annual report for 2018-19.

The Inspector-General (IGIS) provides independent oversight of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) and the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

“It has been another busy and productive year for the office,” says the Acting IGIS, Madeleine Laracy.

“We completed a major inquiry into whether the New Zealand agencies knew about, or were otherwise connected with, the CIA detention and interrogation programme that ran from 2001-2009. We made substantial progress in another major inquiry into the agencies’ role, if any, in relation to specific events in Afghanistan in 2009-2013.

“We also completed a review of a sample of NZSIS security clearance decisions; a review of NZSIS operational relationships with other agencies at the New Zealand border; and a report on the first warrants issued under the Intelligence and Security Act 2017. We reviewed 61 warrants issued to the agencies.”

“We have engaged closely with the agencies over the year on the requirements of the new legislation covering warrants, which empower the agencies to carry out covert activities including surveillance, interception, search and seizure.

“Effective oversight should have an impact and the crafting of warrants is one area where we have seen this happening,” says Ms Laracy. “Both agencies have improved their warrant applications in response to issues we have raised.”

The Office deals with public complaints against the agencies. It received 26 complaints during the reporting year, some of which required substantial inquiries.

In the Annual Report the Acting IGIS certifies that, overall, the NZSIS and GCSB have sound compliance procedures and systems in place.

Ms Laracy also pays tribute to Cheryl Gwyn, whose tenure as Inspector-General ended during 2018-19 when she became a High Court judge.

“In nearly six years as Inspector-General Cheryl transformed intelligence oversight in New Zealand. She was internationally recognised as setting formidable standards for independence, rigour and transparency.”

The process of appointing a new Inspector-General is under way.

The annual report is available at  www.igis.govt.nz/publications/annual-reports

[Scoop copy of report: AnnualReport2019.pdf]

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 