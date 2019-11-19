Global charity crowdfunding phenomenon launches in NZ

A global movement which has transformed the way young people engage with philanthropy is launching in New Zealand and 10x10 is encouraging young Kiwis to choose charity over avocado toast at its first event in Auckland this month.

Designed to empower the next generation of giving, 10x10 is a for-purpose organisation that puts on live Dragon’s Den-style crowdfunding events where grassroots charities pitch for funds from the audience.

Organised entirely by local young professionals who form a volunteer committee, each event is designed to support charities who are working to address some of the community’s most pressing social issues.

The inaugural 10x10 Auckland event is being held on November 28 at the Ellen Melville Centre and will see three incredible Kiwi charities pitching for funds from the audience; Brothers in Arms, Mothers Project and I Got Your Back Pack.

Frances Valintine CNZM, founder of Tech Futures Lab and The Mind Lab, will be New Zealand’s first 10x10 ‘Dragon for Good’. A thought-leader in emerging and disruptive technologies with 20 years’ experience across business, technology and education, Frances is perfectly placed to get to the heart of what each charity is trying to achieve and help the audience assess their impact.

Alaina McGregor, 10x10’s New Zealand Ambassador, says it is a privilege to launch the organisation in Aotearoa and help give Kiwis an accessible way to engage with philanthropy.

“I know many people who want to be involved in social change but don’t have the time, knowledge or infrastructure to do it in a way that is meaningful. Being involved with 10x10, either as a committee volunteer or an event participant, enables them to channel that enthusiasm in a way that can deliver a proven impact for the charities involved.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of a passionate and diverse group of young professionals who have volunteered their time over the past few months, and were able to bring their own unique skill set to the group and engage their networks to ensure its success. We encourage as many people as possible to come along and help to maximise the collective impact on the night.”

Each 10x10 event features a pitch from three charities and are a fun mix between a networking event, cocktail party and pitching contest. Participants pledge a minimum amount online which is returned to them as charity dollars at the event, and at the end of the night participants decide which charity they want to donate to.

Founded in 2015, 10x10 has raised over $2 million for charities right across Australia, in London, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and now Auckland. Over 8,000 young people around the world have come together to create change and inspire others to give back in the process.

Co-founder of 10x10, Laurence Marshbaum is proud to be launching the model in New Zealand.

“Auckland will be our landmark tenth city since 10x10 launched and is a fitting place given the strength of community, culture of innovation and the pride New Zealanders have in supporting their own. We are confident that the movement will take hold in New Zealand and be a sustainable platform for young professionals to connect to grassroots organisations that are at work in their local community,” he says.

To register to attend the 10x10 Auckland event and make a tax deductible pledge to support the charities, click here.

For more information on 10x10 visit www.10x10philanthropy..

