Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

“Franken” science won’t save Maui dolphin

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 8:31 am
Press Release: Sea Shepherd NZ


Correspondence between MPI (Fisheries NZ) and NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmosphere), obtained by Sea Shepherd under the Official Information Act, shows conclusively that MPI unreasonably influenced the research they had contracted from NIWA for this year’s Hector’s and Māui dolphins Threat Management Plan.

One of the NIWA scientists refused to make further changes to the work and used the word “Franken” to describe the type of modeling they were being asked to construct.

Even though the documents are heavily redacted in places it is clear from the correspondence that MPI had a particular end result in mind, and reverse-engineered the research project to come up with that result.

Prof Liz Slooten says “The survey data show conclusively that Hector’s dolphins range offshore throughout waters less than 100 metres deep. Instead of acting on these research data, and developing a protection plan for Hector’s and Maui dolphins throughout their range, MPI contracted NIWA to construct a habitat model to show where dolphins ‘should be’. We need to protect these dolphins where they actually live, out to the 100 m mark, as recommended by the IUCN.”

NIWA’s habitat model indicated that Hector’s and Maui dolphins commonly use harbours, throughout their range. This is also shown by population survey data, from MPI, Auckland and Otago Universities.

MPI requested many changes to the habitat model that reduced dolphin numbers inside harbours and reduced their offshore range to a narrow strip close to the coastline.

At about this point, NIWA refused to make further changes to the model and MPI themselves made the final modifications. The MPI work flies in the face of research data on Maui dolphins which includes sightings, strandings and acoustic detections of Maui dolphins inside harbours.

The correspondence obtained under the Official Information Act shows very clear evidence of MPI cherry-picking the scientific information to suit its political agenda. The changes made to the model resulted in under-estimating the number of dolphins killed each year and making the protection options in the Threat Management Plan look more effective.

MPI have attempted to pull the wool over the Ministers’ eyes with an overly complex modelling approach. The scientific data tell a very different story.

“I can’t see how the Minsters can be expected to make a balanced decision when the information they have been presented with has been derived from a series of arbitrary decisions” says Sea Shepherd New Zealand Managing Director Michael Lawry.

The scientific basis for the Hector’s and Māui dolphins Threat Management Plan (2019) options is fundamentally flawed.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sea Shepherd NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

The Government is delivering on its promise to protect New Zealanders’ interests by applying a new national interest test to the sales of our most sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers... More>>

ALSO:

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 