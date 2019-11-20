NZGB consults on place name proposals

NZGB consults on Banks Peninsula, Lake Rotomā and Tararua place name proposals

20 November 2019

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) is inviting submissions on proposals for these place names on Banks Peninsula:



Current Name Feature Type Proposed Name

Adderley Head Headland Te Piaka / Adderley Head

Cass Peak Hill Ōrongomai / Cass Peak

Coopers Knob Hill Ōmawete / Coopers Knob

Dyers Pass Pass Pukeatua / Dyers Pass

Evans Pass Pass Tapuwaeharuru / Evans Pass

King Billy Island Island Aua / King Billy Island

Mansons Peninsula Peninsula Kaitangata / Mansons Peninsula

Rapaki Locality Te Rāpaki-o-Te-Rakiwhakaputa

Rapaki Rock [local use] Rock Te Ahi-a-Tamatea

Sugarloaf Hill Te Heru-o-Kahukura / Sugarloaf

The Tors Rock Te Moenga-o-Wheke / The Tors

Tihiokahukura / Castle Rock Rock Te Tihi-o-Kahukura / Castle Rock

Witch Hill Hill Te Upoko-o-Kurī / Witch Hill



The proposals were submitted by Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke (Rāpaki Rūnanga), who want to restore original Māori names that reflect Māori history in the area.



The NZGB says restoring traditional Ngāi Tahu names alongside well-known and established English names would recognise the significance of both names and provide a window into the heritage of both cultures. Two proposals are not for dual names as there were no English names for those features.



Submissions are also sought on a proposal to make Lancaster the official name of a mountain on Tararua Range in the lower North Island. The remaining proposals are for two features around Lake Rotomā near Rotorua:



Current Name Feature Type Proposed Name

Lancaster Mountain Lancaster

Otangiwai Point Point Otangiwao Point

Unnamed Peninsula Ngāmotu



Consultation on these 16 proposals is open between 20 November 2019 and 20 December 2019.



Submissions supporting or objecting to any of these proposals can be made online here, emailed to NZGBsubmissions@linz.govt.nz, or posted to the Secretary of the New Zealand Geographic Board, c/o Land Information New Zealand, PO Box 5501, Wellington 6145.



The NZGB will consider submissions at its first meeting in 2020.



The NZGB is also notifying these place name changes effective from today:

• Taukahara, a place name on Banks Peninsula, is now officially applied to the nearby valley.

• Macrons are now correctly applied to Ōmāui Island and Ōreti River.

Kua whakapā haere te NZGB mō ngā tono ingoa wāhi ki Banks Peninsula, ki Lake Rotomā me Tararua

20 o Whiringa-ā-rangi 2019

E pōhiri ana te New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) kia tāpaea mai he whakaaro mō ngā ingoa wāhi nei o te Banks Peninsula:

Ingoa i Tēnei Wā Momo Wāhi Ingoa kua Tāpaea

Adderley Head Kūrae Te Piaka / Adderley Head

Cass Peak Puke Ōrongomai / Cass Peak

Coopers Knob Puke Ōmawete / Coopers Knob

Dyers Pass Nonoti Pukeatua / Dyers Pass

Evans Pass Nonoti Tapuwaeharuru / Evans Pass

King Billy Island Motu Aua / King Billy Island

Mansons Peninsula Koutu Kaitangata / Mansons Peninsula

Rapaki Takiwā Te Rāpaki-o-Te-Rakiwhakaputa

Rapaki Rock [local use] Toka Te Ahi-a-Tamatea

Sugarloaf Puke Te Heru-o-Kahukura / Sugarloaf

The Tors Toka Te Moenga-o-Wheke / The Tors

Tihiokahukura / Castle Rock Toka Te Tihi-o-Kahukura / Castle Rock

Witch Hill Puke Te Upoko-o-Kurī / Witch Hill

I tāpaea ngā tono ingoa e Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke (Rāpaki Rūnanga) i tō rātou hiahia kia whakahokia ngā ingoa Māori ake e whakaatu nei i ngā hītori Māori o taua takiwā.

E kī ana te NZGB mā te whakahaumanu i ngā ingoa ake o Ngāi Tahu ki te taha o ngā ingoa Ingarihi rongonui kua roa e kōrerohia ana e whakamihia ai te hiranga o ngā ingoa e rua e noho mai ai he matapihi ki ngā taonga tuku iho a ngā iwi e rua. E rua ngā tono ehara i te tono kia rua ngā ingoa, kāore hoki he ingoa Ingarihi mō aua wāhi.

E kimihia anō he whakaaro mō tētahi tono kia noho ko Lancaster hei ingoa mana mō tētahi maunga kei te Pae Maunga o Tararua ki te pito whakarunga o Te Ika-a-Māui. Ko ngā tono e rua e toe ana he tono mō ētahi wāhi kei Lake Rotomā e tata ana ki Rotorua:

Ingoa i Tēnei Wā Momo Wāhi Ingoa kua Tāpaea

Lancaster Maunga Lancaster

Otangiwai Point Kūrae Otangiwao Point

Kāore ōna ingoa Koutu Ngāmotu

Ka tuwhera te whakapāpātanga mō ngā tono 16 nei i waenga i te 20 o Whiringa-ā-rangi 2019 me te 20 o Hakihea 2019.

Ko ngā tāpaenga whakaaro e tautoko ana e whakahē ana rānei i tētahi o ngā tono ingoa ka taea te whakatakoto mai ā-tuihono i konei, me īmēra rānei ki NZGBsubmissions@linz.govt.nz, me pōhi rānei ki te Hēkeretari o te New Zealand Geographic Board, c/o Land Information New Zealand, PO Box 5501, Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara 6145.

Ka wānangahia e te NZGB ngā tāpaenga whakaaro i tāna hui tuatahi o te 2020.

Ētahi atu Whakaaturanga

E whakaatuhia ana anō e te NZGB ēnei panonitanga ingoa wāhi ka mana atu i tēnei rangi:

• Taukahara, he ingoa wāhi kei Banks Peninsula, kua ingoa mana anō mō tētahi whārua tata.

• Kua hoatu he tohutō ki te Motu o Ōmāui me te Awa o Ōreti.



