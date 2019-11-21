How to give a gift that won’t end up in a landfill

In making sure that gifting season doesn’t turn into a wasteful season this year, here’s a thoughtful gift without giving to landfill.

Big advocates of living lightly on this planet, environmental experts Kaipātiki Project looked at gift alternatives that eliminate any unnecessary wrapping, packaging and transportation. They found a solution in what they know best – native trees – from growing to planting!

“This season, we encourage people to make conscious choices when selecting gifts,” says Manager Janet Cole.

“By gifting a native tree through Kaipātiki Project, you can rest assured that these trees have been eco-sourced and grown chemically-free at our nursery, which is how we do things.”

Every tree will be looked after by passionate volunteers at Kaipātiki Project’s nursery, where on average a tree is handled 8 times from a seedling to planting.

“As a community-based organisation, we’ll make sure all involved are invited to join the planting day or we’ll plant gifted trees on their behalf.”

“Together we’ll see the impact we’re making in our local reserves and watch the trees grow for many years to come!”

To gift your tree, visit www.kaipatiki.org.nz and get your gifts sorted today!



